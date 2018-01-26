Naval shipyard among nearly 300 employers at upcoming job fair

Looking for work? More than 275 local businesses from a variety of industries will be hiring at an upcoming job fair.

The WorkForce Career Fair will take place Wednesday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Employers include The Street HNL, Aloha Air Cargo, Whole Foods Market, Disney Aulani, and both the City and County and State of Hawaii.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been given extended direct hiring authority to help fill 100 current openings. For select positions, job seekers will be interviewed on the spot and could receive a contingent job offer if found to be a good fit.

The shipyard is also looking to fill 100 openings in its apprenticeship programs.

“Our unemployment is now the lowest Hawaii has seen since 1976,” said Beth Busch, executive director of the fair. “This is unprecedented and a very tough market for employers, but it’s a great market for job seekers. Anyone looking for a new career, more money, or a shorter commute, now’s the time to look.”

General admission to the event is $3; military, students and seniors with a valid ID will be admitted for $1.

Attendees should dress appropriately for a job interview, bring multiple copies of their resume, and have a positive attitude. Job seekers who want to speed the hiring process should research companies and apply online before coming to the fair.

This event is sponsored by Bank of Hawaii and Hawaii Pacific Health.

