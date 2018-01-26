Notice more police officers out writing tickets? HPD explains why

Have you noticed more police out giving tickets on freeways and roads?

The Honolulu Police Department tells us thanks to federal grant money, it’s able to step up traffic enforcement by using the money to pay for officers’ overtime.

“We have a speeding grant, a distracted driving grant, a pedestrian grant, a bicycling grant, and then we have a Click It or Ticket occupant protection and a DUI grant,” said acting Capt. Ben Moszkowicz. “So with those five enforcement grants, total it’s approximately $1.8 million that we get from the federal government to bring in officers on overtime to conduct enforcement in addition to their regular duties.”

HPD says enforcement occurs year-round, but the focus can vary during certain parts of the year.

“So when school is out, we tend to peak the speeding grants. Around holiday weekends and three-day weekends, Christmas time, Thanksgiving time, we tend to spend more time on the drug and alcohol driving-impaired grants,” Moszkowicz explained.

Moszkowicz says the department must meet certain stipulated goals in order to continue receiving grant money.

“We continue to perform according to those grant goals. We share what those grant goals are with those officers, but there’s not a quota,” he said.