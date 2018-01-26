Rainbow Warrior safety Santiago announces transfer

By Published:
Keala Santiago

Another departure hit the Rainbow Warrior football team Friday night.

University of Hawai’i safety Keala Santiago announced via his Twitter account that he’s transferring from the program.

The sophomore out of Kahuku and 2015 Cover2 Chad Owens special teams player of the year finished 2017 with 26 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble with 4 starts.

With starting quarterback Dru Brown and wide receiver Dylan Collie’s transfer announcements recently, Santiago becomes the third player with significant playing time last season to leave in the last two weeks.

Santiago didn’t give a reason for his transfer.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s