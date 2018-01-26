Rainbow Warrior safety Santiago announces transfer

Another departure hit the Rainbow Warrior football team Friday night.

University of Hawai’i safety Keala Santiago announced via his Twitter account that he’s transferring from the program.

The sophomore out of Kahuku and 2015 Cover2 Chad Owens special teams player of the year finished 2017 with 26 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble with 4 starts.

With starting quarterback Dru Brown and wide receiver Dylan Collie’s transfer announcements recently, Santiago becomes the third player with significant playing time last season to leave in the last two weeks.

Santiago didn’t give a reason for his transfer.