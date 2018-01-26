The Brilliant Ox opens at Ala Moana Center

A new gastropub is now open at Ala Moana Center.

The Brilliant Ox is located on the center’s third floor at Hookipa Terrace in the former Pearl Ultralounge.

Executive chef Brian Gremillion created a menu that reflects Japanese flavors and modern culinary flair.

Featured items include a Scotch egg katsu made with spiced ground chicken and a runny yolk, breaded in panko and deep fried, served on bed of sliced cabbage and topped with tonkatsu sauce and double-roasted sesame seeds.

There’s also a classic “smash” burger, with two four-ounce patties, cheese, and a special Ox sauce on a sesame seed bun from La Tour Bakehouse.

The restaurant is also planning to add weekend brunch and a late-night menu.

So why the name “The Brilliant Ox”?

“We all put our heads together and we were thinking about the workhorse of Hawaii, the ox, and we were all thinking and we’re like, let’s get some brilliant drinks going, brilliant food. We put all these ideas together and we came up with this concept for this restaurant, and it stuck,” said Gremillion.

The 5,000 square-foot space features a mix of old and new.

“Our design is going to be a lot of fun, rustic pub action and we really wanted to incorporate a lot of modern highlights,” said co-owner JC Chow.

In addition to the bar and general seating, there are also private rooms. “We wanted to create spaces where customers can come in and have a more intimate experience,” Chow said.

The Brilliant Ox is open Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Website: www.thebrilliantox.com