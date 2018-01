Three lanes are closed and two open on Beretania St. across Safeway while HECO crews make repairs to pole damaged by earlier motor vehicle crash.

On Twitter, HECO said that customers were without power in the Pensacola area due to damaged pole caused by motor vehicle crash.

Less than an hour later, HECO issued an update that power was restored. However, their crews were still replacing the damaged pole.

