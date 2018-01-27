Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 4:30 p.m.

At 1:28 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over central Oahu and the Koolau range. Isolated rain fall rates up to 3 inches per hour are possible.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Kailua, Mililani, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Waikane, and Waiahole.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 430 PM HST if heavy rain persists.