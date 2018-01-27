Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu

Published:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 4:30 p.m.

At 1:28 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over central Oahu and the Koolau range. Isolated rain fall rates up to 3 inches per hour are possible.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Kailua, Mililani, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Waikane, and Waiahole.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

  • Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
  • Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
  • Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 430 PM HST if heavy rain persists.

