Flood advisory issued for portions of Oahu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 4:30 p.m.
At 1:28 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain over central Oahu and the Koolau range. Isolated rain fall rates up to 3 inches per hour are possible.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Hauula, Waimanalo, Kailua, Mililani, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Waikane, and Waiahole.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 430 PM HST if heavy rain persists.