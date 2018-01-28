Hawaii musicians represent well at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars wasn’t the only local talent represented at the Grammys tonight. Ho’okena and Josh Tatofi were also there, both nominated for a Grammy in the Regional Roots Album Category. They didn’t win, but still a huge honor and experience.

We had a quick FaceTime Talk Story from New York City after the show before they hit the Official Grammys After Party, they shared a message to the people of Hawaii.

They all return to the islands on Tuesday. If you’d like to welcome them home, Ho’okena performs next Saturday at Kani Ka Pila Grille Poolside at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort from 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM and Josh Tatofi has a Valentine’s Day Concert on February 16th, 2018 at Pomaika’i Ballrooms.

For more information visit:

http://www.joshtatofi.com

www.hookena.com