Hawaii musicians represent well at Grammy Awards

By Published: Updated:

     Bruno Mars wasn’t the only local talent represented at the Grammys tonight. Ho’okena and Josh Tatofi were also there, both nominated for a Grammy in the Regional Roots Album Category.  They didn’t win, but still a huge honor and experience.

     We had a quick FaceTime Talk Story from New York City after the show before they hit the Official Grammys After Party, they shared a message to the people of Hawaii.

     They all return to the islands on Tuesday. If you’d like to welcome them home, Ho’okena performs next Saturday at Kani Ka Pila Grille Poolside at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort from 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM and Josh Tatofi has a Valentine’s Day Concert on February 16th, 2018 at Pomaika’i Ballrooms.

For more information visit:

http://www.joshtatofi.com

www.hookena.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s