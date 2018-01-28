Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Irish ohana

By Published:

Mike and Sandy Irish, owners of Halm’s Enterprises, invite Sam and John over to see what they can do with a fridge full of Halm’s Kim Chee and D. Otani produce. Sam gets creative with char siu turkey and ahi belly.

Pork Belly Stir Fry with Bok Choy and Long Beans

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound pork belly, sliced
  • 1 ½ cup long beans, cut into 1” pieces
  • 1 packet Hawaiian Pride Shoyu Chicken sauce
  • ½ tablespoon Halm’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Que Sauce
  • ½ teaspoon Aloha Shoyu Temari Soy Sauce
  • 1 pound bok choy, chopped

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Pan fry pork belly until browned. Drain excess oil. Add long beans and bok choy stems and stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Add Shoyu Chicken sauce, Bar-B-Que sauce, Temari soy sauce and bok choy outer leaves. Stir fry for 2 minutes until cooked through. Serve hot.

Char Siu Turkey Sliders with Pickled Onions

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 pound leftover turkey, shredded
  • ½ jar Halm’s Kim Chee, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons kim chee juice
  • 1 packet Hawaiian Pride Charsiu sauce
  • 8 Hawaiian Sweet Bread Rolls, halved
  • 2 tablespoons Best Foods Mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons Halm’s Pickled Onions
  • 8 butter leaf lettuce leaves

In a large skillet, heat olive oil and turkey over low heat. Add Charsiu sauce, kim chee and kim chee juice. Toss well. Spread mayo on a sweet bread slices and place a lettuce leaf, turkey mixture and pickled onions in between.

Ahi Poke with Cucumbers and Tomatoes

  • 3 ½ pounds fresh ahi, cubed
  • ½ teaspoon Hawaiian salt
  • ½ medium red onion, sliced
  • 1 cucumber, quartered and chopped
  • 10 cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 tablespoon chojang sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Ohana Flavors Shoyu Poke Sauce
  • 4 tablespoons Halm’s Kim Chee Poke Sauce

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Toss lightly and serve.

Koloa Rum Kalua Pork with Sweet Charlie Kim Chee Cabbage

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 24 ounces Keoki’s Kalua Pork
  • 1 quart Sweet Charlie’s Kim Chee
  • 3 tablespoons kim chee juice
  • 1 ounce Koloa Spiced Rum
  • ½ bottle Halm’s Pickled Onions

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add kalua pork. In a small bowl, mix kim chee juice and Koloa Spiced Rum and add to pan. Add kim chee and mix well. Top with pickled onions and serve.

Box Choy items:

  • D. Otani produce – long beans, bok choy, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes
  • Koloa Spiced Rum
  • Aloha Shoyu Temari Soy Sauce

