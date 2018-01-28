Two long-time businesses close, but hopefully not forever

Two long-time businesses, one in Kailua, the other in Kaimuki, opened their doors for the last time on Sunday.

They’re the latest in a series of mom and pop stores that have closed in the last few weeks.

Customers lined up to get their favorite treats at Agnes’ Portuguese Bake Shop and over at J.J.’s Bistro and French Pastry.

The owners told KHON2 although they’re closing up shop, they hope to serve the community again one day.

It’s a bittersweet day for pastry lovers across Oahu.

“Ah man, it’s a big disappointment. I’m surprised this place shut down,” customer Tyler Moss said.

“I always come here. He makes a killer bread pudding, too, besides the malasada you know. I’m going to miss the place,” Henry Wassman, another customer, said..

On Sunday, Agnes’ Portuguese Bake Shop in Kailua served up their well-known malasadas and other baked goods one last time.

“We open at 6 a.m. and they were starting to line up around the building at a quarter to 5. In fact, there were a couple of trucks that were in the parking lot when I got here at 4,” owner Non DeMello said.

The bake shop has been around for 47 years.

DeMello said it’s time for a change.

“The neighborhood bakery all across the nation is one of those things that’s going away. To be honest, the recession put quite a dent in us and it’s time for me to move on to other things,” DeMello said.

Over in Kaimuki, customers flocked to J.J.’s Bistro.

The restaurant also served up its last meals and pastries after 19 years on Waialae Avenue.

“Since the market is expensive and the lease going up and we decided to shut it down,” Praseuth “J.J.” Luangkhot said. “Hopefully one day we will try to come back again.”

The bistro is exploring its options including possible partnerships.

Although the future isn’t clear, both owners are hopeful they won’t be gone for long.

“I still want to keep my dream going. We just need someone who can share,” Luangkhot said.

“I would look and see what happens with Agnes, there might be an Agnes pop-up coming really soon,” DeMello said.