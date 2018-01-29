‘Bows setter Worsley named BWC Defensive Player of the Week

University of Hawai’i setter Joe Worsley was named the Big West Conference’s Co-Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in the Warriors’ two-match series split of No. 2 UCLA.

The 6-foot junior averaged 3.13 digs and 0.50 blocks per set during the series while starting both matches at setter. In UH’s four-set win on Friday, the Moraga, Calif., native dished out 36 assists with one ace, a career-high 14 digs and four blocks (one solo). In Sunday’s rematch, Worsley had 46 assists and 11 digs for his fifth career double-double.

On the year, Worsley is averaging a team-best 2.16 digs per set. His 10.60 assist average is tops in the Big West and No. 2 nationally.

UC Irvine’s Scott Stadick was co-Defensive Player of the Week while UCI’s Joel Schneidmiller was the recipient of Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.

Up next for the third-ranked ‘Bows will be the inaugural Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic, Feb. 1-3 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The three-day, round-robin tournament features Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas, Thompson Rivers of the Canada West Conference, and Academy United, a professional team of the National Volleyball Association. (UH’s matches vs. TRU and Academy United will not count towards its overall record.)

The Rainbow Warriors (7-1) are 3-0 all-time versus teams from Conference Carolinas, which includes a four-set win over Barton College in the Grow the Game Challenge. Lees-McRae enters the tourney 1-5 with its only win against Coker.

Thompson Rivers is 14-15 on the year but have won its last six matches. Academy United is based in San Francisco, Calif., and features three former Hawai’i high school stars – Taylor Crabb, Spencer McLachlin, and Riley McKibbin.

Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic

Who: No. 3 Hawai’i (7-1), Lees-Mcrae (1-5), Thompson Rivers (14-15), Academy United

When: Thursday, Feb. 1 thru Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. each night

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: None

Streaming Video: http://www.bigwest.tv (UH matches only)

Radio Coverage: NBC Sports Radio (Thu.), ESPN 1420AM (Fri. & Sat.); Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

Audio Webcast: nbcsportsradiohawaii.com and espn1420am.com (UH matches only)

Live Stats: Available at HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

Promotions: Waikiki Beachcomber Marriott by Outrigger is the official tournament sponsor and will award great prizes throughout the weekend. There will be an autograph session with the men’s volleyball team following Friday’s match at Gate B.