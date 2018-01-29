Get ready for a rare astronomical event: the super blue blood moon



You’ve heard of a super moon, a blue moon, and a blood moon.

What happens when you put all three together?

You’ll get to find out early Wednesday morning when the “super blue blood moon” happens.

The last time we had a super blue blood moon was in the ’80s, and the next one isn’t supposed to happen until 2037.

“It’s a really great astronomical event. I like to call it a royal astronomical event,” said Hadley Andersen, Bishop Museum senior science educator.

The next super blue blood moon is set to happen early Wednesday morning.

“A supermoon is when the moon is at its closest in its orbit around the earth, and it happens to fall on a full moon. When it’s a blue moon, that happens to be the second full moon in a month. In a blood moon, the earth actually passes in between the sun and the moon so the earth’s shadow falls upon the moon. During its totality, it does look like a deep kind of blood red,” Andersen said.

Bishop Museum says the best time to watch is between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The moon will appear bigger and will have a reddish tint to it.

Although the weather forecast isn’t favorable, the museum still encourages people to set their alarms and go outside.

“The less light pollution you have, the better, but of course, this being a supermoon and just being our moon, anywhere that you are should probably be a good spot,” Andersen said.

If you want to see the super blue blood moon but don’t want to go outside, the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy will live stream the event from Haleakala.

You can watch it online here.