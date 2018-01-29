HHSAA Girls Basketball Championship Tournament gets underway

Iolani's Kellie Okamura scored 14 points in the Raiders opening round state tournament victory over Kahuku on January 29th

The 2018 Hawaii High School Athletic Association Girls Basketball Championship Tournament got underway Monday evening at the division-I level.

Four games were held in the opening round, with the winners advancing to Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

The division-II tournament will tip-off on Wednesday with four opening round games leading to their quarterfinal round on Thursday as well with both divisions holding their semifinal and title night on Thursday and Friday respectively with the championship games being held at the Neal Blaisdell Center as part of a double-header.

For scores throughout the tournament find the division below.

DIVISION-I TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

DIVISION-II TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

