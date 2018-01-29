Jersey Fun Run in Halawa

It’s a fun run like no other!! A chance to wear your favorite team colors and even see part of Aloha Stadium normally only seen by players, coaches ad event personnel. This morning on Wake Up 2day, NFL and University of Hawaii star Greg Salas and event race director, joined us in studio to talk about the ESPN Jersey Fun Run.

The event is open to people of all ages, focusing on fitness, fun, and the joy of being sports the jersey fun run will once again feature an easy, family-friendly 3k course that takes runners and walkers in and around the 50,000-seat stadium, including parts of the facility that are usually only accessible to coaches, players and stadium personnel. The course will also include a number of sports-related activity stations that kids and grownups alike are sure to enjoy. try your hand at challenging-yet-fun drills involving football, basketball, baseball, soccer and more!fans! represent your favorite team – professional, college, high school or youth – by wearing their jersey or colors.

ESPN 1420 JERSEY FUN RUN

Saturday, February 3, 2018

8:00 am to 1:00 pm

PARKING

Upper Halawa Lot or Lower Halawa Lot recommended. $1 per person entry fee. 11 years and Under free.

Turnstile Gate 2 will open to the public starting at 8:00am

REGISTRATION

Register here: Active.com <https://www.active.com/honolulu-hi/running/distance-running/jersey-fun-run-and-ohana-fest-2018?int=>

Ohana Fest: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Pre-Run Warm Up: 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Fun Run Start: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

The ESPN 1420 Sports Festival presented by Kaiser Permanente and the NAPA Auto Parts Ultimate Sports Trivia Challenge.

For more information about the Jersey Fun Run, visit www.espn1420am.com.