State to release findings from false missile alert investigation

State emergency officials have completed an internal investigation after a false missile alert was sent to cell phones across the state.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. David Ige; Maj. Gen. Joe Logan, State Adjutant General; and retired Brig. Gen. Bruce Oliveira, investigating officer, will hold a news conference to address the findings.

They also plan to announce personnel actions within Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Meanwhile, the state is also looking to hire an outside firm to review the mistake and come up with a plan for the future.

According to its procurement website:

“The scope of services will include the development of an action plan that improves the preparation and posture of federal, state and local goverments in their approach to responding to state emergencies, and specifically address the failures and proposed recommendations relating to the ‘false missile attack alert’ that occurred on January 13, 2018. The action plan will contain a Threat Assessment, a Summary of Events leading to and on January 13, 2018, and a plan for the way ahead. The recommendations will include changes that should be made by the state, and potential changes at the local and federal levels.”