Taps & Apps Brewpub will be hosting a Super Bowl event this Sunday. They will have all day drink and food specials, a chili bar, giveaways, and more! General Manager Chris Overton and Sous Chef Shon Kamoku of Taps & Apps Brewpub joined Take2 this morning with all of the details.

Taps & Apps Super Bowl Party:

Sunday, February 4

1-5pm

Taps and Apps Brewpub

95-1830 Meheula Pkwy, Mililani Town, Hawaii 96789