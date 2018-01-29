There are a wide range of career paths available for women in the Agriculture Industry. Today we learn about some of those roles and the importance of STEM for age related careers.

In 2014, the USDA created the Women in Agriculture Initiative. It examines the role women play internally at USDA, supports women to assume leadership roles in the United States both on and off the farm, and acknowledges the unique challenges many women farmers and ranchers face around the world. Resources for women can be found on the USDA website at https://newfarmers.usda.gov/women-in-ag

www.monsantohawaii.com