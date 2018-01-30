Bills fire DB coach Byrd, hire Butler

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) A person with direct knowledge of the decisions tells The Associated Press the Buffalo Bills have fired defensive backs coach Gill Byrd and will replace him with former Houston Texans assistant John Butler.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the Bills have not announced the moves.

The Buffalo News first reported Byrd’s firing, and SportingNews.com first reported Butler’s hiring.

Byrd is out after one season and despite overseeing a talented defensive backfield that accounted for 17 of Buffalo’s 18 interceptions. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde had five each.

Butler spent the past four seasons with the Texans before being fired earlier this month.

This is the latest change to coach Sean McDermott’s staff even though Buffalo ended a 17-season playoff drought.

Offensive coordinator Rick Dennison was fired after the season and replaced by Brian Daboll. On Monday, defensive line coach Mike Waufle retired.

