City unveils electric bus

You’ll soon be seeing a new vehicle on our roads.

The city Tuesday unveiled its new 100-percent electric bus.

The vehicle is on loan from Proterra Inc.

It is being used for a month-long pilot project on 23 established routes throughout Oahu.

The city wants to see if switching all of its buses over to 100-percent electric will work.

“We’re going to give the bus a work out. We’re going to try to run it in all different parts of our island, all different conditions, and different loads. We’re taking careful measurements of everything. So far this bus has been a joy for our folks to operate,” said Roger Morton, Oahu Transit Services.

The mayors from all counties have pledged to achieve 100-percent renewable ground transportation by 2045 for all vehicles, both public and private.