City unveils electric bus

By Published: Updated:

You’ll soon be seeing a new vehicle on our roads.

The city Tuesday unveiled its new 100-percent electric bus.

The vehicle is on loan from Proterra Inc.

It is being used for a month-long pilot project on 23 established routes throughout Oahu.

The city wants to see if switching all of its buses over to 100-percent electric will work.

“We’re going to give the bus a work out. We’re going to try to run it in all different parts of our island, all different conditions, and different loads. We’re taking careful measurements of everything. So far this bus has been a joy for our folks to operate,” said Roger Morton, Oahu Transit Services.

The mayors from all counties have pledged to achieve 100-percent renewable ground transportation by 2045 for all vehicles, both public and private.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s