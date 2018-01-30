Comedian Kevin Hart ready to be ‘Irresponsible’ in Hawaii

Comedian Kevin Hart is returning to Hawaii.

He will perform at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in November as part of his “The Irresponsible Tour.”

The show will take place Thursday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 9 a.m. and will range in price from $59.50 to $150.50.

Last year was a banner year for Hart.

He filmed the movie “Jumanji” in Hawaii with co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. It’s his highest-grossing box office release to date.

Click here for more from our interviews with the cast.

Show Information

Service Fees:

Box office sales $1.00 per ticket facility fee
Applicable fees apply to all Ticketmaster phone/internet/mobile
Processing fee Ticketmaster phone/internet sales $2.80 per order.

Ticketmaster:

Ticketmaster Charge by Phone: 1-800-745-3000
Online www.ticketmaster.com
Ticketmaster TDD (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf): 1-800-474-4833

Blaisdell Box Office:

Blaisdell Box Office info line: (808) 768-5252
Blaisdell Box Office TDD (Telecommunications Device for the Deaf): (808) 768-9270

