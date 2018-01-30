FCC Report: Worker who sent false missile alert thought attack was real

The FCC released its preliminary report on the false missile alert Tuesday morning revealing new information.

The report says the HI-EMA worker who triggered panic across Hawaii by sending a false ballistic missile alert to phones, believed Hawaii was actually under attack.

The report revealed:

The FCC reported that at 8:05 a.m. a midnight shift supervisor initiated a drill by placing a call to the day shift warning officers pretending to be “U.S. Pacific Command.” The supervisor played a recorded message that started with the words, “exercise, exercise, exercise.”

The FCC says the recording did not follow the HI-EMA operating procedures — and included the language scripted for an actual live ballistic missile alert including the sentence “this is not a drill.” According to a written statement from the day shift warning officer who initiated the alert — he heard “this is not a drill” — but did not hear “exercise, exercise, exercise” — therefore he believed the missile threat was real.

At 8:07 a.m. he transmitted a live incoming ballistic missile alert to the state of Hawaii. Based on the FCC’s investigation, the bureau believes that a combination of human error, as well as “inadequate safeguards” contributed to the false alert.

They also noted there is more work to be done and they will issue a final report later.