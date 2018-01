Honolulu firefighers are responding to a three-alarm building fire on Mikana Street in Nanakuli.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m.

14 crews, with 48 personnel are responding to the fire located at 87-216 Mikana Street.

No word of any injuries or if there were any occupants home at the time.

We’ll have the latest developments on Wake Up 2day.