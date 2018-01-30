Mililani to incorporate more local ingredients in school lunches



Mililani High School will be the next participant in the Aina Pono Farm to School program.

Starting this month, Greg Christian, president and founder of Chicago-based Beyond Green Sustainable Food Partners, will be working with the school’s cafeteria manager and staff to incorporate more locally grown food in student meals.

“We won’t be drastically changing the menu overnight,” said Christian. “We have steps in place to observe, test and seek feedback from the cafeteria staff as well as students. They’ll be sampling different dishes and helping to shape how the program is implemented at their schools.”

Mililani High is the second largest food production site in the Hawaii State Department of Education. It provides about 2,500 school lunches daily for approximately 1,000 high school students and an additional 1,500 students at Mililani Uka Elementary and Mililani Waena Elementary.

“We already do a lot of scratch-cooking with our baked goods, but we’re looking forward to changing up our entrees and bringing in more local home-style cooked meals into the cafeteria,” said Fred Murphy, Mililani High School principal.

Spearheaded by Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui, the Farm to School Initiative started in 2015 in the Kohala Complex Area. Kohala High’s kitchen serves about 600 meals a day to its students, as well as Kohala Elementary and Kohala Intermediate schools.

“Kohala has seen an increase in meal participation and a decrease in total food cost while serving fresher, more locally sourced food,” said Dexter Kishida, Farm to School specialist. “Our goal is to create similar results in Mililani for our three Central Oahu schools.”

