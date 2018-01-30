Rainbow Warriors hit the road for two game swing starting with UCSB on Thursday

The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in a month when they play a pair of Big West contests, beginning with a meeting vs. UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, Feb. 1. Tipoff is 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT.

The Rainbow Warriors (13-6, 4-2 BW) recently concluded a four-game homestand with a 3-1 mark. The ‘Bows are coming off a tough 69-66 loss to Cal State Fullerton that snapped their season-long four-game win streak and dropped them from first to fourth in the Big West standing.

Mike Thomas scored 26 points in the loss to the Titans and is averaging a team-best 13.1 ppg. Thomas leads the Big West in field goal percentage in both overall (.612) and league (.771) contests. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Drew Buggs leads the Big West in both assists (5.4) and steals (2.2) during league games.

UH now looks to bounce back against a UCSB (16-5, 5-2 BWC) squad that has won four straight since losing to UH in Honolulu, 77-76, on Jan. 13. The Gauchos are currently in second place in the Big West. UH has responded well off of losses this year, going 5-0 with an average margin of victory of 14.8 ppg.

Following its game at UCSB, UH will travel north to take on Cal Poly on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT.

Game 20

Who: Hawai’i (13-6, 4-2 Big West) vs. UC Santa Barbara (16-5, 5-2 Big West)

When: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

Time: 7:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. HT

Where: The Thunderdome (4,200) – Santa Barbara, Calif.

Television: None.

Streaming Video: BigWest.tv.

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420am.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: UCSBGauchos.com

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (55-28). Joe Pasternack in his first season at UCSB (16-5).

Series Information: Series tied, 9-9.

About UCSB: After losing at Hawai’i on Jan. 13, the Gauchos have won four straight games, including a pair of road wins at Cal State Fullerton (70-65) and UC Riverside (76-69) last week…sophomore guard Max Heidegger poured in 28 points in the win over CSF and continues to lead the Big West at 21.0 ppg…the Gauchos are a perfect 9-0 at home this year.