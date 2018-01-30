Sea Life Park’s new Ka Moana Luau to feature local-style cuisine

By Published: Updated:


The grand opening of Sea Life Park’s new Ka Moana Luau is this Friday night! Christina Leos, marketing manager at Sea Life Park, and Josh Bullock, Culinary Director at Sea Life Park, joined Take2 with all of the details.

Ka Moana guests will be able to experience an evening of traditional music, dance and local-style cuisine. On Take2, we got a preview of some of the great food that is offered at the luau, and even cooked up one of the dishes!

The grand opening of Sea Life Park’s Ka Moana Luau is open to the public and tickets are now available for purchase at http://moanaluau.com.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s