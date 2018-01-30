Sea Life Park’s new Ka Moana Luau to feature local-style cuisine





The grand opening of Sea Life Park’s new Ka Moana Luau is this Friday night! Christina Leos, marketing manager at Sea Life Park, and Josh Bullock, Culinary Director at Sea Life Park, joined Take2 with all of the details.

Ka Moana guests will be able to experience an evening of traditional music, dance and local-style cuisine. On Take2, we got a preview of some of the great food that is offered at the luau, and even cooked up one of the dishes!

The grand opening of Sea Life Park’s Ka Moana Luau is open to the public and tickets are now available for purchase at http://moanaluau.com.