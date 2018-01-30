Taiko group fuses two cultures into one viral performance

What do you get when you mix swing dancing and taiko drumming?

Just ask San Jose Taiko.

Video of the group’s swing taiko performance has gone viral on social media, garnering nearly a million views on Facebook.

They were performing at an event called Swingposium.

“It was inspired because of the big bands and music and dance that happened at Japanese internment camps during WWII,” explained Franco Imperial, the group’s artistic director. “In the midst of all the hardship, these Japanese Americans turned to music and dance, big band swing, as a way of survival and hope to lift their spirits, and that story is what’s so inspirational. We thought we would create something engaging for our audience where we are taking a fantastical approach to swing. There was no taiko in camps. We thought we would mash it up and tell the story of music and dance in the camps.”

The group’s next performance will be on May 12 in San Jose’s Japantown.

Several of the group’s members are from Hawaii or have Hawaii ties.

Click here for more information on San Jose Taiko.