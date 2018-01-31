(3) Bows, Cowell to host Inaugural Waikiki Beachcomber Classic

HONOLULU – After splitting a two-match series with No. 2 UCLA, the third-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will host the inaugural Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic, Feb. 1-3 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The three-day, round-robin tournament features Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas, Thompson Rivers of the Canada West Conference, and Academy United, a professional team of the National Volleyball Association. (UH’s matches vs. TRU and Academy United will not count towards its overall record.)

The Rainbow Warriors (7-1) are 3-0 all-time versus teams from Conference Carolinas, which includes a four-set win over Barton College in the Grow the Game Challenge. Lees-McRae enters the tourney 1-5 with its only win against Coker.

Thompson Rivers is 14-15 on the year but have won its last six matches. Academy United is based in San Francisco, Calif., and features former UH player Nemanja Komar (2008) and former Punahou School stars Riley and Maddison McKibbin, both of USC.

Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic

Who: No. 3 Hawai’i (7-1), Lees-Mcrae (1-5), Thompson Rivers (14-15), Academy United

When: Thursday, Feb. 1 thru Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. each night

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: None

Streaming Video: http://www.bigwest.tv (UH matches only)

Radio Coverage: NBC Sports Radio (Thu.), ESPN 1420AM (Fri. & Sat.); Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

Audio Webcast: nbcsportsradiohawaii.com and espn1420am.com (UH matches only)

Live Stats: Available at HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

Promotions: Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger is the official tournament sponsor and will distribute 200 Beachcomber drawstring totes at Gate A, prior to Thursday’s match. Fans can register at the sports marketing table (located at Gate A) to participate in the promotional contest at intermission for the chance to win a Beachcomber prize-pack which includes a 1-night stay at Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger. There will be an autograph session with the men’s volleyball team following Friday’s match at Gate B.

