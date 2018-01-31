Can a locator app help you recover a stolen cell phone?

There are a number of phone locator apps to help you find your lost or stolen device. But what do police have to say about them?

We’ve seen on Stolen Stuff Hawaii that some people are able to track their phones.

Sometimes police get involved. Other times, the phone’s owner tries to take matters into their own hands.

So how can police help and what are their limitations?

Honolulu Police Department Deputy Chief John McCarthy tells us police need more information than just a location using a GPS tracker to recover a stolen cell phone.

If a stolen phone is located in a home, the case can get complicated.

“There’s search warrant issues. There’s privacy issues. We can’t just walk into a home and get it. We can’t accuse them of it,” McCarthy explained. “It doesn’t amount to probable cause in of itself. It’s far less. It’s possible.”

But you can ask for a police escort if you’re planning to track down the phone yourself.

“The best thing they could do is ask for compliance. They could walk up to someone and ask if the phone is there, but if you stole the phone, are you really going to say, ‘Yeah, I stole the phone. Here it is,'” McCarthy said. “It’s not something you want to accuse, shy of having good evidence.”

McCarthy tells us phone locator apps are not always reliable.

That’s why officers need more evidence, like “intimate knowledge,” said McCarthy. “It just depends from case to case – word of mouth.”

We asked HPD what if an officer hears the stolen phone pinging from outside of the home? Would that be enough for the officer to go inside and look for the phone?

HPD is not able to enter someone’s home without permission or a court order.

“So you’re talking about search warrants, probably two, maybe three search warrants by the time you actually locate or get the information that is usable,” McCarthy said.

Has there been any success with that?

“We’ve done it on larger-scale cases, but not on a smaller-scale cases, because we have a limited amount of manpower and this is a time-consuming job,” McCarthy said. “It’s a case-by-case basis really.”

Tech expert Tim Caminos from SuperGeeks says some phones can pinpoint the exact location and others not so much.

It depends on the software, but the technology has gotten better.