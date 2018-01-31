Honoring Hawaii’s Ellison Onizuka

NASA astronaut and U.S. Air Force Colonel, Jack Fischer recently travelled to Hilo to take part in the 18th Annual Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science day on Saturday, January 27.

The event honors Hawaii-born Onizuka, whose life was cut short 30 years ago on the space shuttle challenger mission.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Col. Fischer and Chereen Pires of American Savings Bank to talk about this year’s event.

Pires says American Savings Bank has proudly sponsored the Onizuka Science Day in Hilo for nearly 20 years and each year, brings an accomplished astronaut to Hawaii to share their inspirational stories with local youth and to inspire them to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Onizuka Science Day, named after Hawai’i-born astronaut Ellison Onizuka, gives students a special opportunity to learn about space and science through a full day of free, interactive workshops. This year’s event took place this past Saturday at UH Hilo.

Col Fisher says Claude Onizuka, Ellison’s younger brother and a former ASB branch manager, has led the event that honors his brother’s memory. The Astronaut Ellison Onizuka Science Day has welcomed thousands of Hawaii youth to explore topics in science ranging from satellites to space travel.

Col. Fischer will also visit with students from Mililani Waena Elementary School. Mililani Waena recently won 1st place in the Elementary School Division in ASB’s Bank for Education KeikiCo Business Plan Competition.

Col. Fischer was selected by NASA in July 2009 as a member of the 20th NASA astronaut class. A Colorado native, he served as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station of the Expedition 51/52, and during his 2017 mission, logged 136 days in space with two spacewalks. During this mission, Col. Fischer completed hundreds of scientific experiments for the crew with his fellow astronauts. He has worked in the CAPCOM, Soyuz, International Space Station Operations, ISS Integration, and Exploration branches of the NASA Astronaut Office. Col. Fischer is an Air Force Command pilot with over 3,000 flight hours in more than 45 types of aircraft.