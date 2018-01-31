Kapolei star Faumui commits to Rainbow Warriors

Kapolei High School defensive tackles Aaron Faumui intends to stay home and play for the University of Hawai’i, choosing the Rainbow Warriors Wednesday over scholarship offers from Florida, Oregon, Wisconsin, Virgina,, and Wisconsin.

Hurricanes head coach Darren Hernandez posted the news to his Twitter account, lauding Faumui for his 14 sacks, 20 tackles for a loss, and 22 pancake blocks in 2017. His performance last season earned him honors as a finalist for the 2017 Cover2 Herman Wedemeyer Iron Man two-way player of the year award.

Faumui impressed talent evaluators at this year’s Polynesian Bowl, earning top performer honors at practice from 247 Sports.

Big pickup for Nick Rolovich and Co. Faumui had a great week at @polynesiabowl https://t.co/RPyPAG4Zwb — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 31, 2018

After playing both offensive and defensive line for Kapolei, Faumui is projected to play defensive tackle for head coach Nick Rolovich and company.

A week remains until Faumui can make his verbal commitment permanent on National Letter of Intent signing day February 7th.