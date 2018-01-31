Making a Pitch for your business

Still looking for a spot to watch the biggest sports event of the year?

Here’s a pitch. How about heading to SALT at Our Kakaako and the new Pitch Sports Bar?!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Jimmy Ventura, General Manager, SALT at Our Kakaako and Edmond Kwok, executive chef, Pitch Sports Bar joined us in studio to talk about the big game.

Ventura says SALT at Our Kakaako is holding a Super Bowl Party with games, prizes and entertainment. It’s free. He says the Barn hosts lots of fun community and family events throughout the year. This Sunday is a great time to check out SALT and lots of new places there, like Pitch Sports Bar.

Pitch Sports Bar at SALT at Our Kakaako is a fun, new cool spot to watch games and meet friends.

Bud Light and ESPN 1420 present the Super Bowl at SALT viewing party on Feb. 4. Admission is free. The event kicks off at 11 a.m., in the Barn area. Enjoy a DJ and pre-game entertainment, along with giveaways, games, prizes and more. Open seating is limited to a first come, first served basis. SALT at Our Kakaako will also have ample standing room to watch the big game. A limited number of premium tables that seat six are also available for $100. Premium tables include a hosted pupu tray. For tickets, table reservations and more information about premium seating, visit Pitch Sports Bar at SALT at Our Kakaako or email info@pitchsportsbar.com.