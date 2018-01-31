Rainbow Warriors get no love in preseason BWC poll

Entering his 17th season at the University of Hawai’i, head baseball coach Mike Trapasso certainly has bulletin board material for his Rainbow Warriors.

The ‘Bows were picked 7th in the nine team Big West Conference preseason poll released Wednesday.

Hawai’i returns three of their four starting pitchers and six hitters who had batting averages of .270 or better in 2017. The ‘Bows also feature a shutdown closer in reigning BWC freshman pitcher of the year Dylan Thomas, who recorded 9 saves in 2017.

Hawaii’s season opening series is February 16th against Air Force. For season ticket information, click here.