Recent break-ins at fitness gyms prompt warning for members

By Published: Updated:

When you hit the gym and lock up your belongings, you expect them to be there when you get back, but for some working out at 24 Hour Fitness in Pearl City, that wasn’t the case.

According to 24 Hour Fitness, locker break-ins have been reported to authorities.

So how does this happen? Nick Kahuku, a supervisor at City Mill, says some locks are better than others, “If you’re talking about a locker facility, it’s really there to make it harder for someone to get in but most of them they are breakable.”

Even newer locks can be vulnerable to thieves.

So how do you know which is best? Kahaku says you can either go with a combination or key. “They want to carry around a key.That’s probably one of the best ones because it’s really hard to make another key without the owner knowing. Besides that, a combination lock like someone can watch you do it a couple times, and you pretty much got it. Some locks are also rated 1-10 on their strength and dependability.”

24 Hour Fitness says cars have also been broken into at its Mililani location.

Members are being told to leave valuables at home or work, and if they do have them, to keep everything out of sight. “The safety and security of their members are of the utmost importance. We are working with local authorities on these matters,” said a club representative.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s