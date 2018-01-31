Recent break-ins at fitness gyms prompt warning for members

When you hit the gym and lock up your belongings, you expect them to be there when you get back, but for some working out at 24 Hour Fitness in Pearl City, that wasn’t the case.

According to 24 Hour Fitness, locker break-ins have been reported to authorities.

So how does this happen? Nick Kahuku, a supervisor at City Mill, says some locks are better than others, “If you’re talking about a locker facility, it’s really there to make it harder for someone to get in but most of them they are breakable.”

Even newer locks can be vulnerable to thieves.

So how do you know which is best? Kahaku says you can either go with a combination or key. “They want to carry around a key.That’s probably one of the best ones because it’s really hard to make another key without the owner knowing. Besides that, a combination lock like someone can watch you do it a couple times, and you pretty much got it. Some locks are also rated 1-10 on their strength and dependability.”

24 Hour Fitness says cars have also been broken into at its Mililani location.

Members are being told to leave valuables at home or work, and if they do have them, to keep everything out of sight. “The safety and security of their members are of the utmost importance. We are working with local authorities on these matters,” said a club representative.