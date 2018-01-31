Should businesses, homes be required to provide shelter during a missile threat?



Stories about people being kicked out of stores during the false missile alarm have lawmakers taking action.

They want a law passed requiring businesses and homeowners to provide shelter during a missile threat alert.

Would you allow a stranger into your home in the event of an emergency? A bill proposed by Rep. Matthew LoPresti would require you to as it’s currently written.

House Bill 2693 states: “Any person who owns or operates a business that requires a general excise tax license or owns a home shall make available the premises to any member of the public.”

KHON2 asked LoPresti to clarify what he intended the bill to do.

“In the event of a ballistic missile or civil event emergency, that people aren’t allowed to be shoved out onto the street,” LoPresti explained. “If it’s a business or if you have guests at your home, we’re telling people to shelter in place, so the laws on the books should reflect what we’re telling people to do.”

LoPresti says he intends to revise the bill to clearly state this so there is no confusion and people don’t think they have to open their homes to strangers.

“It’s not always entirely clear on the first go-around how to accurately write it, but the important thing is to have something to bring before committee to have that discussion to make the language more perfect,” he said.

Most people agree that businesses should allow people to stay inside if there is a threat.

Restaurant owner Scott Le says he has no problem with allowing people to stay: “We all value and cherish life, and I think if the law is established, as a responsible citizen, I would abide by it.”

Do people feel the same when it comes to their homes?

Hawaii Kai resident Denise Luckenbach says she knows everyone in her neighborhood, and that’s who would most likely knock on her door.

“I don’t see anybody coming from far away knocking at my door, so for me it would be sure, I would have let them in,” she said. “I guess if you’re in downtown where there could be total strangers, you have no idea walking off the street, that would be scary though, because you think you’ve got to be in place for maybe up to two weeks.”

David Kalai of Honolulu says he doesn’t like the idea of letting a stranger into his home.

“My biggest concern would probably be like theft, background of the person, like drugs,” he said. “I mean, it could be anybody, right? Could be a serial killer, serial murderer. I would definitely be against that.”

The proposed bill also protects business owners and home owners from civil liability.

“We need to have clear liability waivers to protect businesses and homeowners in these types of situations,” LoPresti said.

The bill is scheduled to be heard Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. in House conference room 312.