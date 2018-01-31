Sign replacement project will require lane closures at Honolulu airport

Lane closures are planned at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The closures are part of the Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division’s sign replacement project, and will affect access to the airport.

A full lane closure will be in effect on Thursday, Feb. 8, 1:30 to 4:30 a.m., to remove an existing overhead sign structure located on Aolele Street.

The ground level ramp to the second-level departure area will be inaccessible from Aolele Street and Rodgers Boulevard. Drivers will only be able to access the second-level departure areas from both the eastbound and westbound freeway off-ramps.

The same full-lane closure is also scheduled for the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 22, from 1:30 to 4:30 a.m., to install the new structure.

Message boards will be placed throughout the area to alert motorists of the lane closure and detour. Passengers are advised to allow extra time if traveling during the closure time periods.

The entire project will replace approximately 3,100 signs, both indoor and outdoor, along the roadways and within the terminals and parking structures.

Work includes the removal, retrofit or replacement of overhead roadway sign structures, installation of ground mounted roadway signs and supports, installation of signs and supports in the parking structures and terminals. Electrical work, traffic control, ceiling patching, and other associated improvements are also included.

The overall project is anticipated to be finished in summer 2019.