State, federal authorities track large debris field in Kaiwi Channel

State and federal agencies are tracking a large marine debris field, or net mass, in Hawaiian waters.

The mass was last spotted in the Ka Iwi Channel between Molokai and Oahu, about 12 nautical miles south of Oahu.

It is reportedly two nautical miles long and contains massive amounts of nets, ropes, buoys, crates and drums.

A fisherman first spotted the debris last Saturday and the U.S Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry passed through the debris field Tuesday night.

“We have issued a broadcast notice to mariners that may be passing through the area and we encourage due caution. These types of fields can create entanglement and fouling hazards,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Titchen, U.S. Coast Guard. “Based on our initial observations this appears to be more of a weed line than a debris field, containing a 40-60-foot wooden pole with marine growth, plastic bags, weeds, and other assorted debris; nonetheless boaters need to be aware of it and avoid it.”

Officials say it appears to be on a northeastern trajectory away from land, although it’s possible some made landfall on the western shore of Molokai. Department of Land and Natural Resources staff will be conducting a shoreline survey to locate and address any debris found there.

“As the currents in Hawaii are complex and dynamic, we don’t have a good understanding of their effect on debris of this scale. We are working with the Coast Guard to add a tracker to the debris to gather more data to aid our modeling,” said Nikolai Maximenko, International Pacific Research Center, University of Hawaii at Manoa’s School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology.

Officials say a decision on whether to try to capture the debris depends entirely on its movement over the next few days.

If it does make landfall, DLNR and its partners will work to remove it. If it remains in the ocean and appears to be coming close to land, it would likely take a large vessel with heavy-lift crane capability to capture it.

Since there seems to be a concentration of marine life in and around the debris, officials will have to weigh the impact on marine life before conducting any harvesting or removal effort.

Marine debris not only creates potential navigational hazards for ocean vessels. Officials say it can cause significant damage to coral reefs and sometimes contains aquatic invasive species that when they reach shallow waters, can colonize an area and spread very rapidly.

How to report marine debris:

Email: DLNR.marine.debris@hawaii.gov and DisasterDebris@noaa.gov

Phone: (808) 587-0405

Web: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/reportmarinedebrishawaii/