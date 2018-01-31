State to conduct monthly warning siren test; internal drill on hold indefinitely



The state’s monthly test of the Statewide Outdoor Warning Siren System, coordinated with the test of the live audio broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System, is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1, at 11:45 a.m.

The warning sirens are used to alert the public to emergencies. During this monthly test, all warning sirens will sound a one-minute attention alert signal (steady tone) followed by a one-minute attack warning signal (wailing tone).

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will not be doing its internal drill accompanying the sirens. Those have been suspended indefinitely following the false missile alarm earlier this month.

The Attention Alert Signal informs residents to turn on a radio or television for information and instruction for an impending emergency, or if in a coastal inundation area, evacuate to higher ground. The Attack Warning Signal directs residents to seek immediate shelter and remain sheltered in place until an all-clear message is broadcast over radio or television.

Oahu residents in areas surrounding Campbell Industrial Park may also hear a “whooping” tone following the siren test. These areas include portions of Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei, & Ewa Beach. The “whooping” tone is a test of the Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) siren warning group that will be activated in the event of a HAZMAT incident requiring emergency notification of businesses, schools and residents within the vicinity of Campbell Industrial Park.

Contact the City and County of Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at (808) 723-8960 for more information on the HAZMAT warning group siren test.

The outdoor warning sirens are one part of a three-component emergency notification system. A simultaneous test of the Emergency Alert System is conducted with the siren system, in cooperation with Hawaii’s broadcast industry. In the event of a real emergency, warning sirens and Emergency Alert Broadcasts would be joined by alerts via the Wireless Emergency Alert system, which delivers sound-and-text warnings to mobile telephones and compatible devices.

Emergency management and disaster preparedness information is located at the front section of telephone directories in all counties.

The public may contact emergency management and county civil defense agencies to report siren operation issues:

Hawaii County (808) 935-0031

Maui County (808) 270-7285

City and County of Honolulu (808) 723-8960

Kauai County (808) 241-1800