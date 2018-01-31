Stormy weather over Oahu with more rain expected this weekend

By Published: Updated:

There were thunderstorms over parts of Oahu Wednesday morning.

A flood advisory was issued for the island until around 11 a.m., and more rain is expected.

Showers are expected to continue Thursday through Saturday, though conditions won’t be as stormy as they were before.

While it won’t rain all the time in all areas, the best chance for rain appears to be over the smaller islands.

If you’re planning to attend the Punahou Carnival, there will be a higher chance of rain on Friday as compared to Saturday, so bring your umbrella just in case.

Trade winds will return to the islands next week Tuesday.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s