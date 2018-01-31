Stormy weather over Oahu with more rain expected this weekend

There were thunderstorms over parts of Oahu Wednesday morning.

A flood advisory was issued for the island until around 11 a.m., and more rain is expected.

Showers are expected to continue Thursday through Saturday, though conditions won’t be as stormy as they were before.

While it won’t rain all the time in all areas, the best chance for rain appears to be over the smaller islands.

If you’re planning to attend the Punahou Carnival, there will be a higher chance of rain on Friday as compared to Saturday, so bring your umbrella just in case.

Trade winds will return to the islands next week Tuesday.