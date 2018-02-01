Beware commonly used items that can make you and your family sick



It’s flu season, and some of the items your kids love to play with may be spreading germs and getting them sick.

Dr. Kalani Brady, associate professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, shed some light on things to be aware of.

“Both Play-Doh and slime are excellent bacterial and viral foci for growing,” Brady said. “So if you get influenza virus in slime, it’s just like that Petri dish that you all remember from high school.”

He said kids shouldn’t share them either, “because of the risk of transmission of viruses.”

But Play-Doh and slime aren’t the only things that harbor germs.

“Hard surfaces, plastic surfaces,” Brady said. “So laptop computers, fake telephones, or even real telephones, plastic toys of many different types. The influenza virus can stick to the surface of those and be transmitted.”

Brady also said that tabletops and bathroom sinks can be havens for germs.

So what can be done to prevent the spread of germs?

Joan Takamori from the Department of Health says officials are working to promote a culture of health by supporting healthy habits.

Takamori said there are four key things they are looking at: “Get vaccinated. Stay home when you’re sick. Cover your mouth and your nose when you’re coughing or sneezing, and proper hand-washing with soap and water for 20 seconds.”

Brady says the flu can survive on surfaces for up to 48 hours, so it’s important to be vigilant in order to prevent spreading germs.