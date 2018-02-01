Bishop Museum to host Wayfinders Weekend

By Published:
Bishop Museum

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you can join Bishop Museum to discover and celebrate the art and science of wayfinding across our planet.

Visitors to the museum will also be able to enjoy the popular Wayfinders planetarium show, hear from voyagers from the Polynesian Voyaging Society, and much more.

The event is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities and exhibits will take place at the Hall of Discovery (Near the J. Watumull Planetarium entrance), Hawaiian Hall Atrium and Science Adventure Center.

 

