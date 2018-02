A former American Idol contestant has died in a car crash on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Leah Labelle was a finalist in season three of American Idol, the same season that featured Hawaii contestants Jasmine Trias and Camille Velaso.

Labelle’s husband, former NBA player Rasual Butler also died in the crash.

Police believe the couple was speeding and lost control of their car then hit a curb and flipped over.