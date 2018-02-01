Honolulu native Seumalo ready for Super Bowl debut

A pair of Honolulu’s own will strap on the pads for a chance at immortality at Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots Sunday afternoon.

Kamehahea-Kapalama graduate Kamu Grugier-Hill and Honolulu born Isaac Seumalo have both logged playing time for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, with Grugier-Hill on special teams and Seumalo at offensive guard.

Seumalo is the son of Kaiser graduate and former University of Hawai’i player and coach Joe Seumalo. Thursday Isaac and Kamu sat down with former University of Hawai’i assistant coach Jeff Reinebold, who coached Joe in the CFL and NFL Europe.

“Its been great man, can’t wait for Sunday. It’s been a lot of fun but I can’t wait for Sunday.” Seumalo said.

“Everybody from Hawai’i knows how big football is and I know the name on my back carries a lot more than most people and I’m proud of that.”

Super Bowl 52 kicks off Sunday at 1:30 pm HST.