Mana Wahine – “Powerful Woman” at Hawaii Theatre

Mana Wahine means “powerful woman” in Maor and thanks to Ballet Hawaii and Tim Bostock, you can see it live at Hawaii Theatre!

This morning on Wake Up 2day , Tai Royal artistic director and choreographer for Okareka Dance Company and Tui Ransfield Maori cultural advisor for Okareka Dance Company talked about the one of New Zealand’s leading dance companies fusing contemporary dance with maori themes.

Mana Wahine features five extreme female dancers. Their performance draws on Maori culture’s tradition of song and dance celebrating the essence of life and death.

The single performance happens next Friday, February 9 for one performance only at Hawaii Theatre at 7:30pm. Ticket prices range from $27 to $67 and can be purchased at Hawaii Theatre box office. For tickets or more information, visit hawaiitheatre.com or call 528-0506.