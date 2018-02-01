Market City Shopping Center to celebrate 70th anniversary

Market City Shopping Center will kick-off its 70th anniversary with a Chinese New Year celebration to bring good luck and a prosperous year of the dog to everyone!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Sandra Fong, President of Market City Shopping Center and Kenny Endo, owner, Taiko Center of the Pacific, joined us in studio to talk about this year’s event.

Fong says Market City Shopping Center holds a Chinese New Year’s celebration each year but this year’s celebration that will include will be different. Besides welcoming two new tenants Hawaii Sushi and Kona Abalone, there will also be several fundraisers in restaurants to benefit non-profit organizations like HUGS.

The celebration is on Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information go to: www.MarketCityHawaii.com