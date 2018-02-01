Sexual harassment complaint against former House speaker under investigation

The Hawaii State Ethics Commission is investigating a sexual harassment complaint against Speaker Emeritus Rep. Joseph Souki.

The complaint was filed by Rachael Wong, who said the incident occurred when Souki served as House of Representatives speaker.

“In the moment and during my tenure with the state, I felt powerless to do anything due to the risk of retaliation against me, the department, and the executive branch. It is an abuse of power and representative of where we are broken,” Wong said in a statement. “I spoke about the incident for the first time with Gov. (David) Ige after I transitioned out of the executive branch and later informed him that I was contemplating filing a complaint. He shared that he fully supported my decision and doing so aligned with his own integrity and values.”

“There should be zero tolerance for harassment of any kind in the workplace or anywhere else. I trust that the Ethics Commission will do its job and conduct a fair and thorough investigation of the complaint,” Ige said in a statement.

Current House Speaker Scott Saiki said lawmakers will await the commission’s findings and recommendations before deciding any course of action.

“The House of Representatives takes matters of workplace harassment very seriously,” Saiki said in a statement.

In 2017, the House instituted a mandatory annual workplace harassment training for all House members and permanent employees. Previously, training had occurred every two years.

Saiki says employees are advised to report complaints to the House chief clerk.

The procedure for the Ethics Commission is found in HRS §84-32 and is summarized as follows:

The Ethics Commission is authorized to receive complaints against legislators. After conducting a hearing, if the Ethics Commission determines that there is “sufficient cause” to file a complaint against a legislator, it shall issue a complaint and refer the matter to the appropriate body of the Legislature. The complaint shall contain a statement of the facts alleged to constitute the violation. The complaint is public record. The legislative body must take appropriate disciplinary action unless it determines otherwise. The legislative body must notify the Ethics Commission of the action taken within 30 days of the referral of the complaint. (Days in which the Legislature is not in session are not included in the 30 days.) The legislative body’s action or non-action is public record.

House Rules provide for a Standards of Conduct Committee (SCC). The SCC has jurisdiction to hear and determine complaints against House members for improper conduct. The SCC may make these determinations:

Dismissal of the complaint;

Public or private letter of admonition;

Recommend to the House these remedies: expulsion, censure, payment of restitution, committee reassignment, and/or reprimand.

(Rules for the Select Committee on Standards of Conduct, Parts 4 and 6)