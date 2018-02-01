Suspect indicted for murder in deadly Waipahu stabbing

The suspect in a deadly stabbing has been indicted by an Oahu grand jury on a second-degree murder charge.

Aiven Angei, 22, was charged in connection with a stabbing that occurred outside a convenience store in Waipahu.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, at around 2:30 a.m., Jonathan Kanui-Flores, 23, was stabbed in the head and torso.

According to court documents, a witness told officers that Angei had approached them and asked to buy some “weed.”

The witness says they told him to leave, a physical confrontation ensued, and Angei pulled out a switchblade.

Kanui-Flores was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and later died from his injuries.

Police tracked Angei down on Monday, Jan. 29, in Waipahu, and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

The offense was elevated to murder after Kanui-Flores’ death.

Angei’s bail was set at $1 million.