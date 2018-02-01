Tour guide dies after group overcome by noxious steam cloud near lava flow

A well-known local tour guide and photographer died on Hawaii island when his tour group was overcome by a noxious steam cloud.

It happened at around 8 a.m. Thursday at the lava viewing area on Chain of Craters Road in Kalapana, near the Royal Gardens subdivision.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department, four people were on a guided hiking tour near the lava flow when it began to rain.

Officials say the rain created a noxious steam cloud that affected their vision and breathing.

An HFD helicopter found the tour guide unresponsive and airlifted him to a waiting ambulance crew, where he was pronounced dead.

Three other hikers managed to escape, and were treated for minor injuries.

Close friends identified the tour guide as Sean King, owner of Hawaii Stargazing Adventures.

They describe him as an avid hiker and photographer who loved to take photos and video of the volcano.

King took a time lapse video of the sunset over Halemaumau crater and shared it with us for our 2015 special, “Kilauea: Facing the Fire.”

Friends say they’re shocked by what happened, because they say King knew the volcano better than anyone.

