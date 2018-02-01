Trio of 50th state prepsters land in national top 50 football rankings

The prep football class of 2019 is slated to be one of the best in Hawai’i state history.

Thursday three of Hawaii’s juniors landed in the top 50 of 247Sports’ latest national recruiting rankings.

Saint Louis defensive tackle and reigning Cover2 Olin Kreutz Lineman of the Year Award winner Fa’atui Tuitele headlines the bunch, slated as the 13th overall prospect in the nation. The 6’3″ 300 lb. senior-to-be is America’s 3rd ranked defensive tackle. Tuitele’s recruitment has exploded over the past year, with LSU, Clemson, USC, UCLA, Georgia, Notre Dame, Stanford, and Washington among his 28 current suitors.

Following Tuitele is Kahuku 6’5″ 270 lb. offensive tackle Enokk Vimahi, who checks in at 32nd overall. USC, UCLA, Florida, Nebraska, Washington, Oregon, and Hawai’i are of the 16 offers Vimahi currently holds.

Only five spots separate Vimahi and Punahou linebacker Maninoa Tufono. The 6’3″ 225 lb. versatile athlete also plays running back for the Buff ‘n Blue. He is projected to play linebacker in college, where Hawai’i, USC, UCLA, Notre Dame, Washington, and Florida are among his 19 scholarship offers.

Kapolei’s 2016 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Offensive Player of the Year Taulia Tagovailoa is ranked 100th. The former Hurricanes quarterback played for Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama after moving to the Yellowhammerr state last offseason. Tagovialoa recently landed offers from Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, and Nebraska. Tagovailoa’s 12 scholarships include Alabama and Hawai’i.

Current Kapolei star offensive tackle Julius Buelow is slated as the 213th overall player. Buelow, who stands at 6’7″ 292 lbs., holds scholarship offers from 14 schools, including Florida, UCLA, and Hawai’i among others.

To view 247Sports’ Hawaii state rankings for the class of 2019, click here.