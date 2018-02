The Waikiki Brewing Company will be hosting a Super Bowl event this Sunday. They will have all day drink and food specials, happy hour, giveaways, a raffle and more! Joe Lorenzen, Brewmaster at Waikiki Brewing Co., joined Take2 this morning with all of the details.

Waikiki Brewing Company:

1945 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815 and 831 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI

Opens at 11 am

https://www.facebook.com/events/1560707290691627/