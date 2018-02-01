Flu keeps clinics busy as doctors warn of Tamiflu side effects

Hawaii is still the only state where the flu is not widespread.

Doctors KHON2 spoke with disagree. They’re seeing way more cases this year. They want parents to know about the side effects of Tamiflu.

“The past four years we haven’t seen so much but this year we’re seeing lots of people with the flu and lots of people worried about the flu.” said Robert Ruggieri, the owner of Island Urgent Care.

He says it’s become common to see entire families come in with the flu, something he says is easily preventable. “Fortunately most people do take the proper precautions, they cover their mouth in someway when they cough or sneeze. Preferably on the forearm. The young kids sometimes some little kids may not do that and some people sometimes it comes on so quick they may cough or sneeze without getting a chance to cover,” added Ruggieri.

So what about heading to the ER if you do have the flu, “The answer is more than likely you shouldn’t. You would like to keep someone with the flu away from an ER waiting room because of potential they’re spreading it to other people,” Ruggieri explained.

For people that do have the flu, many times doctors recommend Tamiflu.

But Dr. James Ireland with the John A Burns School of Medicine, also cautions there are side effects that can come with the medication. There may be a change of behavior in kids.

“So there is a warning with the medication about these potential problems.So physicians prescribing it have to keep that in mind. Also it’s important to keep that in mind that the benefit of the medication when treating generally outweighs the potential risks,” said Ireland.

 

