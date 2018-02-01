Woman accused of killing twin sister on Maui found not guilty

Related Coverage 1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV plunges off cliff near Hana



A woman accused of killing her twin sister on Maui in 2016 has been found not guilty.

Alexandria Duval was on trial for second-degree murder in the death of her sister, Anastasia.

In May 2016, Alexandria Duval was behind the wheel with her sister in the passenger seat when their SUV drove 200 feet off a cliff.

Anastasia Duval was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses previously told KHON2 they saw the two arguing prior to the crash, and court documents said they were “screaming and arguing with each other,” and “the passenger was pulling at the driver’s hair and the steering wheel.”

Duval had waived a trial by jury. Thursday’s verdict was handed down by Judge Peter Cahill.

Maui Prosecuting Attorney John Kim says Cahill did not consider lesser charges, such as manslaughter.

He adds that his office is unable to appeal the verdict.